Poland's election could steer EU member further away from democracy or closer to it

By Rob Schmitz
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:14 AM MDT

Poland holds national elections Sunday with the future of its right-wing government in doubt.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
