On Saturday, much of the U.S. will get a view of a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
An annular solar eclipse, nicknamed the "ring of fire," will sweep across much of the Western Hemisphere on Saturday, Oct. 14. Here's what to expect.
Copyright 2023 NPR
