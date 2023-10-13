Morning news brief
Israel's ground invasion of Gaza may begin soon. Steve Scalise drops out of race for House speaker. Colorado jury convicts a white police officer in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man.
Copyright 2023 NPR
