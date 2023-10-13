© 2023 MTPR
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:14 AM MDT

Israel's ground invasion of Gaza may begin soon. Steve Scalise drops out of race for House speaker. Colorado jury convicts a white police officer in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man.

Copyright 2023 NPR

