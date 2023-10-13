Missouri man squashes record for longest journey by a pumpkin boat
The man spent almost 11 hours in a hollowed-out pumpkin — using it to paddle down the Missouri River for over 38 miles — from Kansas City, Kan., to Napoleon, Mo.
