U.S. experiences an epidemic of loneliness. Could making more friends help?
Making friends in adulthood can be difficult — sometimes the fear of rejection holds people back. So how do you make friends?
Copyright 2023 NPR
Making friends in adulthood can be difficult — sometimes the fear of rejection holds people back. So how do you make friends?
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.