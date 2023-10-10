Morning news brief
Israel's military strikes back after Hamas' incursion into Israel. Several U.S. cities have seen marches in support of Palestinians. The House is paralyzed until Republicans can elect a new speaker.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel's military strikes back after Hamas' incursion into Israel. Several U.S. cities have seen marches in support of Palestinians. The House is paralyzed until Republicans can elect a new speaker.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.