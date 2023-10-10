Israeli hostages seized by a Hamas include a mother and her children
NPR's Michel Martin talks to the cousin of a woman presumed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, along with her children, during the weekend's attack on Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin talks to the cousin of a woman presumed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, along with her children, during the weekend's attack on Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.