Trump holds a rally in New Hampshire in an effort to solidify early primary support

By Franco Ordoñez
Published October 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT

Former President Donald Trump help a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, N.H., commenting on current events like the Israel-Hamas conflict.

