Trump holds a rally in New Hampshire in an effort to solidify early primary support
Former President Donald Trump help a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, N.H., commenting on current events like the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Former President Donald Trump help a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, N.H., commenting on current events like the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.