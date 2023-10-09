© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rescue workers hurry to reach hundreds of Afghans buried under quake debris

By Michel Martin,
Diaa Hadid
Published October 9, 2023 at 3:06 AM MDT

A powerful earthquake has killed more than 2,000 people in western Afghanistan.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.