Israel responds to Hamas' weekend assault with airstrikes in Gaza
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer about Israel's response to the surprise incursion of Hamas over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer about Israel's response to the surprise incursion of Hamas over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.