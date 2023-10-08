The hottest new social media is the messaging app on your phone
Is group chatting becoming the social media medium of choice? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Atlantic editor Faith Hill.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.