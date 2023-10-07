Week in politics: Speaker McCarthy's ouster; Trump's fraud trial
We look at the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by his own party, as well as former President Donald Trump's fraud trial in New York.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We look at the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by his own party, as well as former President Donald Trump's fraud trial in New York.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.