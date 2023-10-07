Reporting on disparities in Louisiana's oil and gas jobs
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Floodlight reporter Terry Jones about his reporting on the racial disparities in the hiring for oil and gas jobs in Louisiana.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Floodlight reporter Terry Jones about his reporting on the racial disparities in the hiring for oil and gas jobs in Louisiana.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.