Photos: The war in Israel and Gaza

Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.
Israel is at war, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, including firing thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel.
Israel says hundreds of militants entered the country. And its military is still engaging them at multiple sites with Israeli hostages taken. More than 200 Israelis were killed. More than 230 Palestinians were killed after Israel responded with air strikes.
We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.
