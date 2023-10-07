Megan Rapinoe plays her last regular season home game
Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the season. Fans and soccer-watchers reflect on her legacy on and off the field.
Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the season. Fans and soccer-watchers reflect on her legacy on and off the field.
