Apple breeders at the University of Minnesota have announced a new apple: 'kudos'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with David Bedford, an apple breeder at the University of Minnesota, about the new "Kudos" apple.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with David Bedford, an apple breeder at the University of Minnesota, about the new "Kudos" apple.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.