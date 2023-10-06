Morning news brief
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz made history by engineering House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster. The gash across Ukraine's farmland can be seen from space. Guatemala enters a fifth day of a national strike.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.