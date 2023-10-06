Guatemala enters a 5th day of a national strike brought on by a political crisis
Guatemala is in the grip of a political crisis, as people block highways to protest efforts to undermine the president-elect's transition to power.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Guatemala is in the grip of a political crisis, as people block highways to protest efforts to undermine the president-elect's transition to power.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.