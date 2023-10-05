© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pregnancy really does change the brain, study shows

By Jon Hamilton
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT

Scientists have shown how pregnancy hormones alter a brain circuit in mice. The finding helps explain how hormones induce maternal behavior in a range of mammals.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.