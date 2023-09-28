House Republicans hold the first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing

Updated September 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM ET

House Republicans are holding their first hearing for an impeachment inquiry for President Biden.

It's been an event nearly a year in the making.

And at times so far, it's been both chaotic and antagonistic.

Republicans promised they would try to impeach Biden as soon as they took over the House of Representatives last November. Now, their time has come.

Republicans have zeroed in on Biden's son, Hunter, and have attempted to make the case that the president benefited from his son's business dealings.

Watch the hearing, slated to start at 10 a.m. ET, here:

In his prepared opening statement, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer said the panel has "uncovered a mountain of evidence" and claimed Biden used his official government role for his family's gain.

But Comer and his Republican colleagues have yet to provide clear evidence clearly backing up this massive allegation of wrongdoing.

The panel is questioning four witnesses, three of whom were picked by Republicans to weigh in on alleged crimes committed by the Biden family, according to Comer.

The three witnesses, who have been subject to criticism by Democratic panel members, have even said there is not clear, impeachable evidence against Biden.

Forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky, one of the witness brought by Republicans, said, "I am not here today to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud or wrongdoing. More information needs to be gathered before I can make such an assessment."

He did say that Hunter Biden's finances are complex and do raise questions about potentially illegal activities.

Law professor Jonathan Turley, also a Republican witness, said in his prepared statement: "I have previously stated that, while I believe that an impeachment inquiry is warranted, I do not believe that the evidence currently meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor needed for an article of impeachment. The purpose of my testimony today is to discuss how past inquiries pursued evidence of potentially impeachable conduct."

He did say that the House passed the criteria to open such an inquiry into Biden.

How might a government shutdown impact this inquiry?

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing of President Biden on Thursday.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the panel, strongly criticized the actions of the committee for both lack of evidence and the hearing's timing given a looming government shutdown.

At the hearing's start, Raskin presented a laptop with a clock counting down until the government would need to shut down.

And Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, called the hearing a "shameful show" that distracts from the Oct. 1 shutdown, which will have impacts beyond Capitol Hill. "This preventable shutdown threatens the livelihood of millions of federal workers, small business owners, seniors and veterans," she said.

The White House sent out its own countdown update to reporters every half hour during the event, describing the hearing as a stunt.

Meanwhile, Republicans indicated a shutdown would not impact their impeachment inquiry into Biden. They plan to continue their impeachment inquiry during a shutdown, but it is so far unclear how many staffers they will be assigned to it then. No additional hearings have been scheduled.

What's the evidence for impeachment?

J. Scott Applewhite / AP / AP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a government shutdown and launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

In short: Not much.

Comer said ahead of the hearing that the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees "uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family's financial gain."

Among that evidence includes thousands of pages of financial records and other information. But little has been publicly presented in the way of concrete evidence for an impeachable offense by Biden.

The main allegation from House Republicans, and what's likely to be mentioned frequently at the hearing, is that when Biden was vice president he directly benefited from Hunter Biden's business deals in Ukraine and China.

There's been no clear smoking gun provided by Republicans related to any of their assertions about the Biden family.

Michael Gerhardt, a professor of constitutional law at the University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill, previously told NPR: "This current attempt to conduct an impeachment inquiry is unlike any others I think we've had in American history, because in the past there's always been some credible evidence of wrongdoing by the president that is part of the complaint against the president. But in this situation, we don't have any credible evidence. And instead, this process seems to be what is sometimes called a fishing expedition."

Gerhardt was chosen by Democrats as their witness during the hearing.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP President Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance on July 26 in Wilmington, Del.

A lot of the focus has, unsurprisingly, been on Hunter Biden.

It's also expected that Republicans will continue to mention the ongoing criminal investigation into him and the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

The two came forward publicly and have said that the Justice Department mishandled an investigation into the president's son. They took their complaints before the House Oversight Committee in July. Republicans have seized on this and claimed that these two agents show that pressure was placed on the DOJ to delay the investigation.

Hunter Biden has since pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to his taxes in July, after a deal with federal prosecutors fell through. A Justice Department special counsel indicted Hunter Biden on three felony charges for allegedly purchasing a gun while he was addicted to drugs in 2018.

Further, on Wednesday the House Ways and Means Committee voted in a closed-door session to release more than 700 pages of additional information that committee Republicans claim raises more questions about the Bidens.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith of Missouri said this information "makes clear Hunter Biden's business was selling the Biden 'brand' and that access to the White House was his family's most valuable asset – despite official claims otherwise."

Democrats demand Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas to appear

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) (R) looks on as Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) delivers remarks during the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Raskin told reporters Tuesday that his colleagues on the panel will focus on "facts and evidence."

He continued, "We've been working on this for seven months and there are no facts or evidence leading to any criminal culpability on the part of Joe Biden. So we'll see whether they have any actual new factual evidence that indicates any misconduct by President Biden."

As for Hunter Biden, he said: "Let the Department of Justice do its job, but let's not confuse Hunter Biden's problems that he experienced during his addiction — the way millions of families have experienced — with the behavior of Joe Biden who's been in public life for five or six decades and has no blemish there."

Raskin took a procedural step to force a vote on issuing subpoenas to Lev Parnasand Rudy Giuliani, who he called two major witnesses on these issues. Parnas had helped Giuliani connect with Ukrainian figures as part of a campaign to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

This move to subpoena the two men was narrowly struck down by the panel.

Raskin and other Democrats on the committee similarly criticized the Republican members for pursuing the inquiry without first getting a full floor vote from the House. This is something Republicans criticized Democrats for not doing in their first impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump.

Who are the witnesses?

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images From left: George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley, former Assistant Attorney General Eileen O'Connor, Bruce Dubinsky, founder of Dubinsky Consulting and North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt hold their hands up during their swearing in at a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Thursday.

As described by Oversight Committee Republicans, the witnesses for the hearing include:

Dubinsky, the founder of Dubinsky Consulting, is a forensic accountant and "has served as an expert witness over 100 times and has testified in over 80 trials, including trials involving criminal and civil financial fraud," according to Oversight Republicans.

Eileen O'Connorwas the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Tax Division for six years during the administration of President George W. Bush. She was also amember of then-President-elect Trump's Treasury Department transition team, according to the Federalist Society. She is now an attorney in private practice.



Turley, the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at George Washington University Law School, "has published work in areas ranging from constitutional law to legal theory."

Democrats are bringing forward Gerhardt, the professor with the University of North Carolina School of Law. He's testified in Congress during Trump's first impeachment and in Clinton's 1998 impeachment.

NPR's Claudia Grisales contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.