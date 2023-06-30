A bounced check, a police arrest, and the fight to give millions a second chance

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Audacious Solutions.

After Sheena Meade bounced a check, she was arrested, and her record followed her for years. Now she's fighting to help millions get their arrest and conviction records cleared.

About Sheena Meade

Sheena Meade is the CEO of the Clean Slate Initiative, where her bipartisan approach has helped clear millions of conviction and non-conviction records.

Meade previously worked in the labor movement and Bread for the World advocating to end world hunger, and she ran for the Florida House of Representatives in 2016. She helped restore voting rights to 1.4 million Floridians at the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and at the Second Chances Florida Campaign, where she developed blueprints for fundraising, events and grassroots organizing. She serves on the boards of the Public Welfare Foundation; NYU School of Law's Policing Project; Live Free USA; and the Florida Coalition on Black Civic Engagement.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.