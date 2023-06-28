A Yankees pitcher throws a perfect game Wednesday, just the 24th in MLB history

In a sport where players and fans alike obsess over statistics, more than 12,000 people witnessed one of the rarest and most prized accomplishments Wednesday night in Oakland, Calif.

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game Wednesday, just the fourth in team history and 24th overall in Major League Baseball history. Germán recorded the feat on 99 pitches thrown over nine innings, allowing no hits and no walks in an 11-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old Germán became the oldest player to throw a perfect game since the late Roy Halladay did so at the age of 33 in 2010 with Philadelphia, according to ESPN Stats and Information Research.

A perfect game occurs when a team does not allow any opposing player to reach base by any means: no hits, walks, hit batters, uncaught third strikes catcher's or fielder's interference or fielding errors that allow a batter to reach base.

"So exciting," Germán said after the game, speaking through a translator. "When you think about something very unique in baseball, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something that I'm going to remember forever."

