Tony Awards 2023: Here's the list of major winners

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published June 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM MDT
Alex Newell wins Best Featured Actor in a musical at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. They are the first open nonbinary actor to win a Tony.
Updated June 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM ET

The 76th Tony Awards is currently airing on CBS and Paramount+. Below is the full list of 2023 Tony Award nominees with winners marked in bold as they're announced. We'll be updating the list of major winners throughout the night.

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat HamLeopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical

Camelot
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

Winner: Topdog/Underdog

A Doll's House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Leading Actress of a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSara Bareilles, Into the WoodsVictoria Clark, Kimberly AkimboLorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Leading Actress of a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima FacieJessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor of a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetBrian D'Arcy James, Into the WoodsBen Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actor of a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Featured Actress of a Musical

Winner: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Bonnie Milligan wins the Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical at the United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Julia Lester, Into the WoodsRuthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetNaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Featured Actress of a Play

Winner: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Nikki Crawford, Fat HamCrystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor of a Musical

Winner: Alex Newell, Shucked

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Best Featured Actor of a Play

Winner: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Brandon Uranowitz accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for "Leopoldstadt" onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Direction of a Musical

Winner: Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the WoodsCasey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Winner: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Saheem Ali, Fat HamJo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo
Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Book of a Musical

Winner: David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David West Read, & Juliet
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Best Original Score

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Choreography

Winner: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSusan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, KPOPJennifer Weber, & Juliet

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.
