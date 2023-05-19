How imaging technology is recovering damaged texts and rewriting history

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Found in Translation

Using spectral imaging, Gregory Heyworth can bring new life to old manuscripts. He is able to decipher texts that haven't been read in hundreds of years, and in the process, change history.

About Gregory Heyworth

Gregory Heyworth is an associate professor of English at the University of Rochester. He is a medievalist and founder of the discipline of textual science. Professor Heyworth directs the Lazarus Project, a not-for-profit initiative to restore damaged and illegible cultural heritage objects, especially manuscripts and maps, using spectral imaging technology. He has helped recover numerous important objects including the Vercelli Book and the 1491 Martellus Map.

