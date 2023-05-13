'Wait Wait' for May 13, 2023: With Not My Job guest Gabrielle Dennis

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Alzo Slade, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Gabrielle Dennis and panelists Paula Poundstone, Adam Felber and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Liar, Liar, Pants Indicted!; The Defender of Legroom; Self-Checkout Guilt Trips

Panel Questions

Doctors Tell Us the Best Position

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about old sports that are still being played today, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: The Big Door Prize's Gabrielle Dennis answers questions about game show prizes

Gabrielle Dennis is a quintuple-threat, an actor/singer/dancer/comedian who's as comfortable on A Black Lady Sketch Show as she would be belting it out on a broadway stage. She stars in Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, but what does she know about weird game show prizes?

Panel Questions

Traffic Annoyances; A Criminal Makeover; An Intimate Packing Debate

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: Snoop Your Way To More Friends; Chicken Nuggets Have A Secret; Spaghetti ala New Jersey

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that President Biden is trying to fix the airlines, what annoyances will Washington take on next.

