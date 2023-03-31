Sen. Fetterman will return to the Senate on April 17 after his hospital release

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from the hospital on Friday and is back in Braddock, Pa., his office said.

The senator had been receiving treatment for major depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since he checked into the Washington, D.C., hospital last month, according to a news release from his office.

Fetterman's depression is now in remission, his doctor said.

He will return to the Senate on April 17, his office said. In the meantime, Sen. Fetterman will spend time with his family and constituents in Pennsylvania.

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," Sen. Fetterman said in the statement released by his office.

"I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn't about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.