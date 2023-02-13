Multiple people are injured in a shooting at Michigan State University, police say

Updated February 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM ET

Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, police said.

MSU police said shots were fired near the campus's Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science, and there was another reported shooting at the IM East Fitness Center.

Police said there is only one suspect. They also said the suspect was on foot and urged campus members to shelter in place.

Scanner traffic reported shots fired at Berkey, Hubbard, East McDonel and Phillips Halls, the Union and IM East, according to campus newspaper The State News.

Victims were being transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured," police said at 10:10 p.m. ET.

All campus activities have been canceled for 48 hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

