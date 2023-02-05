Viola Davis achieves EGOT status with Grammy win

Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status, after picking up her first Grammy.

The 57-year-old actor won the award for the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me, at the 2023 Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Sunday, ahead of the main awards show.

The honor follows her Emmy win for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), an Oscar for Fences (2017), and a Tony for both King Hedley II (2001) and Fences (2010).

She's only the third Black woman to claim EGOT status, and the 18th person to receive the honor overall.

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola — to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," Davis said in her acceptance speech. "And it has been such a journey. I just EGOT!"

She was up against some heavyweights. All of her fellow nominees on Sunday were Grammy winners: Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove and Jamie Foxx.

