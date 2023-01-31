© 2023 MTPR
Rep. George Santos voluntarily steps down from House committee assignments

By Barbara Sprunt
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25, 2023.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25, 2023.

Multiple GOP lawmakers tell NPR that embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos has voluntarily recused himself from serving on committees temporarily.

Santos made those comments during the GOP's weekly closed-door conference meeting Tuesday morning.

Santos noted his presence was a distraction, those in the meeting said. He did not answer questions from NPR as he left the meeting.

This story will be updated.

