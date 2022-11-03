State air quality monitoring gets a boost with a $450,000 grant

Montana will expand its air quality monitoring system in the upcoming years. The state received a federal grant to install new monitoring stations in rural communities across the state.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced they are awarding more than $450,000 to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to improve the state’s air quality monitoring network. Part of the plan calls for new stations and sensors in communities where there is currently no air quality information available.

The grant comes from funds created by the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act.

EPA will begin the process of awarding the funds at the end of 2022. Once the funds are awarded, DEQ will have three years to spend the money.