'Wait Wait' for Oct. 29, 2022: With Not My Job guest Hasan Minhaj

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Hasan Minhaj and panelists Helen Hong, Shane O'Neill and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

There's A Masterpiece in My Soup!; England's New Short King; Science of the Living Dead

Panel Questions

The No Armrest Lotto

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone getting their big break, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Hasan Minhaj answers three questions about Rob Gronkowski

Hasan Minhaj got his big break as a correspondent on The Daily Show, and since then has created two critically acclaimed specials and won a Peabody for his show Patriot Act. But, what does he know about Rob Gronkowski, a former Patriot who acts?

Panel Questions

The How Dare You Games; Boy Problems; Love Formula #9

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Nice Day for A Black Wedding; The Spa Pod; Tennis in a Pickle

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be this weekend's most regrettable Halloween costume.

