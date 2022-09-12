© 2022 MTPR
Primetime Emmys 2022: The full list of nominees

By Maison Tran
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT

Here's the full list of 74th Primetime Emmy Award nominees. This list will be updated with the winners throughout the ceremony.

Best Drama

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)

  • Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Ozark (Netflix)

  • Severance (Apple TV+)

  • Squid Game (Netflix)

  • Stranger Things (Netflix)

  • Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)

    • Best Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)

  • Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

  • Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

    • Best Limited Series

  • Dopesick (Hulu)

  • The Dropout (Hulu)

  • Inventing Anna (Netflix)

  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

  • The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

    • Best Variety Talk Series

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

    • Best Variety Sketch Series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

    • Best Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)

  • Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

  • Nailed It! (Netflix)

  • RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

  • Top Chef (Bravo)

  • The Voice (NBC)

    • Lead Actor, Drama

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark

  • Brian Cox, Succession

  • Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

  • Adam Scott, Severance

  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

    • Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta

  • Bill Hader, Barry

  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

    • Lead Actor, Limit Series or Movie

  • Colin Firth, The Staircase

  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick

  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

    • Lead Actress, Drama

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

  • Laura Linney, Ozark

  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

  • Zendaya, Euphoria

    • Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

  • Elle Fanning, The Great

  • Issa Rae, Insecure

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

    • Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Toni Collette, The Staircase

  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy

  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

  • Margaret Qualley, Maid

  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

    • Supporting Actor, Drama

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession

  • Park Hae-Soo, Squid Game

  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

  • John Turturro, Severance

  • Christopher Walken, Severance

  • Oh Young-Soo, Squid Game

    • Supporting Actor, Comedy

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

  • Henry Winkler, Barry

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

    • Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

  • Will Poulter, Dopesick

  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

    • Supporting Actress, Drama

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance

  • Julia Garner, Ozark

  • Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

  • Sarah Snook, Succession

  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

    • Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

    • Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

  • Alexandria Daddario, The White Lotus

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick

    • Directing, Drama

  • Ozark, "A Hard Way to Go" (directed by Jason Bateman)

  • Severance, "The We We Are" (directed by Ben Stiller)

  • Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light" (directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk)

  • Succession, "All the Bells Say" (directed by Mark Mylod)

  • Succession, "The Disruption" (directed by Cathy Yan)

  • Succession, "Too Much Birthday" (directed by Lorene Scafaria)

  • Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (directed by Karyn Kusama)

    • Directing, Comedy

  • Atlanta, "New Jazz" (directed by Hiro Murai)

  • Barry, "710N" (directed by Bill Hader)

  • Hacks, "There Will Be Blood" (directed by Lucia Aniello)

  • The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" (directed by Mary Lou Belli)

  • Only Murders in the Building, "The Boy from 6B" (directed by Cherien Dabis)

  • Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (directed by Jamie Babbit)

  • Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (directed by MJ Delaney)

    • Directing, Limited Series or Movie

  • Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (directed by Danny Strong)

  • The Dropout, "Green Juice" (directed by Michael Showalter)

  • The Dropout, "Iron Sisters" (directed by Francesca Gregorini)

  • Maid, "Sky Blue" (directed by John Wells)

  • Station Eleven, "Wheel of Fire" (directed by Hiro Murai)

  • The White Lotus (directed by Mike White)

    • Writing, Drama

  • Better Call Saul, "Plan and Execution" (written by Thomas Schnauz)

  • Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go" (written by Chris Mundy)

  • Severance, "The We We Are" (written by Dan Erickson)

  • Squid Game, "One Lucky Day (written by Hwang Dong-hyuk)

  • Succession, "All The Bells Say" (written by Jesse Armstrong)

  • Yellowjackets, "F Sharp" (written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)

  • Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

    • Writing, Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary • "Pilot" (written by Quinta Brunson)

  • Barry, "710N" (written by Duffy Boudreau)

  • Barry, "Starting Now" (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)

  • Hacks, "The One, The Only" (written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)

  • Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)

  • Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (written by Jane Becker)

  • What We Do in the Shadows, "The Casino" (written by Sarah Naftalis)

  • What We Do in the Shadows, "The Wellness Center" (written by Stefani Robinson)

    • Writing, Limited Series or Movie

  • Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (written by Danny Strong)

  • The Dropout, "I'm in a Hurry" (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)

  • Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)

  • Maid, "Snaps" (written by Molly Smith Metzler)

  • Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle" (written by Patrick Somerville)

  • The White Lotus (written by Mike White)

    • Writing, Variety Special

  • Ali Wong: Don Wong (written by Ali Wong)

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy (written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman)

  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (written by Jerrod Carmichael)

  • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (written by Nicole Byer)

  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (written by Norm Macdonald)

