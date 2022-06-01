The company controlling rights to Elvis Presley's legacy has Las Vegas all shook up

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The company that controls the rights to Elvis Presley's legacy has Las Vegas all shook up with orders to stop hosting Elvis-themed weddings. Authentic Brands Group has papered the capital of Elvis-themed nuptials with cease-and-desist letters, which could mean it's now or never for Vegas' $2 billion wedding industry. But even if an Elvis lookalike doesn't hear your vows, finding that someone to love you tender may really be all that matters.

