A look inside the billionaire battalion fighting the Russians in Ukraine

In Ukraine, people from all walks of life contribute to the war effort. And one of the infantry units involved in a counteroffensive to push Russian forces away from the city of Kharkiv is set up, funded and now under the command of one of Ukraine's richest men. NPR's Jason Beaubien is in Kharkiv.

(SOUNDBITE OF PIANO MUSIC)

JASON BEAUBIEN, BYLINE: I've arranged to meet Vsevolod Kozhemyako in a hotel in Kharkiv that's officially been shut since the invasion. The grand, multistory atrium is dark except for a few running lights along the edge of the carpet. Cardboard covers all the windows. When I arrive in the lobby, a man in military fatigues is seated alone, playing a white piano next to the elevators.

(SOUNDBITE OF PIANO MUSIC)

BEAUBIEN: Kozhemyako has just returned from the front line a few miles north of Kharkiv.

VSEVOLOD KOZHEMYAKO: I just came from Rus’ka Lozova. And there was heavy shelling there.

BEAUBIEN: Soon after the February invasion, Russian forces started pounding residential neighborhoods of Ukraine's second-largest city with mortar attacks. Kozhemyako's battalion of civilian fighters, along with the regular Ukrainian army, launched a counteroffensive to drive back the Russians. They've pushed the Russian ground forces, Kozhemyako says, out of range of conventional mortars. Yet Russia can still hit Kharkiv with long-range missiles.

KOZHEMYAKO: So you've heard probably tonight there were three or four rockets which landed here. There were huge explosions. This is what they can do. But they cannot use now normal army artillery.

BEAUBIEN: Vsevolod Kozhemyako is the founder and CEO of Agrotrade Group, one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities companies. He's listed by Forbes Ukraine as one of the richest men in the country.

KOZHEMYAKO: I'm a businessman. And now I'm a commander of a military unit in Ukraine.

BEAUBIEN: He doesn't want to talk about Agrotrade, saying it's sensitive because part of the company's operations is now in Russian-occupied territory. And, he adds, his focus is on the war, not business. I mentioned that it's kind of unusual for someone to go from the boardroom to the battlefield.

KOZHEMYAKO: I will ask you, how unusual is to have the war in the center of Europe in 21st century? Is it unusual? Is it more unusual than to have a businessman as a commander of militarized unit? I think not.

BEAUBIEN: His unit is dubbed the billionaire's battalion, based on his wealth in Ukrainian currency, not dollars. Along with some other wealthy Ukrainians, Kozhemyako pays for training, weapons and vehicles out of his own pocket.

KOZHEMYAKO: Because this is my land. This is my country. This is my city. I mean, for me, it's quite natural.

BEAUBIEN: His unit takes orders from the army but operates independently.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Ukrainian).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Ukrainian).

BEAUBIEN: Outside of Kharkiv, new recruits to Kozhemyako's battalion are training in lush, green fields dotted with white flowers. Igor Cornette, who spent nearly two decades in the Ukrainian military before working for Kozhemyako at Agrotrade, is teaching the recruits the basics of ground warfare.

IGOR CORNETTE: We don't win the war without infantry. When the soldiers stay here and say, I take this area, we after that can say, yes, we take this area.

BEAUBIEN: The recruits are practicing while being monitored by two surveillance drones.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRONES FLYING)

BEAUBIEN: It's high-tech equipment like this that sets Kozhemyako's unit apart from other territorial defense units. Most volunteer units are a bunch of guys with rifles stationed at sandbag roadblocks outside small villages. Kozhemyako's men do three weeks of military training, then head to the front line. Some of the volunteer soldiers are in their teens. Others are pushing 50. Before the invasion, 36-year-old Sergei Dubinski was a farmer. He grew wheat, sunflowers and garlic. He says he's not afraid of getting killed.

SERGEI DUBINSKI: (Through interpreter) Well, I have a wife, and I have a child, and I want to be able to protect them. I want to be able to protect my country so we can all continue to do our things that we did before war. So no, I can't say that I feel really afraid about that. So if it's not for us, who else going to do it? Who else going to protect us?

BEAUBIEN: Territorial defense units are only allowed under martial law. As soon as the war is over, Dubinski will go back to growing wheat. And Kozhemyako, who has a fondness for fine suits, skiing in the Alps and golf, says he'll go back to being a CEO.

