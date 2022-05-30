World Dracula Day was May 26 and people in Whitby, England, came out in force

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

May 26 was World Dracula Day, and people in Whitby, England, came out in force. More than 1,300 would-be vampires assembled to set a new Guinness record. For it to count, you had to be dressed in all black, including cape and vampire teeth. They edged out the previous record by 300 souls. A Facebook post after the event summed up everything well, saying, quote, "you all looked fangtastic" (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.