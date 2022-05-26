Texas grocery chain donates $500,000 to those affected by the Uvalde shooting

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, people around the country have stepped up and offered resources and support to those in need. H-E-B, the beloved Texas grocery chain, is no exception. Yesterday the company announced it will be donating $500,000 to those affected by the shooting. The company is also giving people the option to donate via its website or through its delivery app. The company's nonprofit arm, the Spirit of Giving Fund, will then disburse those donations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.