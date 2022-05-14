As the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in limbo, what questions do you have for experts?

People across the country are wondering what life will be like if the Supreme Court rules to overturn Roe v. Wade. NPR's Consider This podcast wants to know what questions you have for experts about abortion access and reproductive rights.

Maybe you're wondering where's the closest place you'll be able to get an abortion near you, or what kinds of birth control methods are the most reliable on the market, or what powers state leaders and President Biden have to take action depending on the final decision.

Whatever your questions are, share them using the form below and an NPR producer may be in touch for an upcoming story. We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

