The wall safe at an Indiana tourist attraction has finally been opened

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

The Ruthmere Mansion is an old house in Elkhart, Ind. - a tourist attraction, a museum. It has a safe built into the wall. And since that museum opened in 1973, that safe was locked. The museum didn't have the combination. Finally, after 49 years, they tracked it down, and this is a downer. They found no money, no jewels - just a sheet of paper with insurance information. So what will they lock in there for future generations to find?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.