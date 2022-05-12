Minor League Baseball announcer is attracting a lot of attention

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Joey Zanaboni is an announcer but not just any announcer.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOEY ZANABONI: Kick it like an overcaffeinated karate instructor.

MARTINEZ: He's an announcer who uses the full range of the English language to call games for the FredNats, a minor league baseball team in Virginia. His trademark homerun call is lock it, cock it, rock it, restock it because according to him, he loves language just as much as the game of baseball. Oh, my God. I found my broadcasting soulmate. It's MORNING EDITION.