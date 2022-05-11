David Izzard returns 2 records that he checked out of a Missouri library in 1961

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. David Izzard checked out two records from the library in 1961. Recently, he opened a box in his office.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVID IZZARD: And I thought, oh, man. I'm in trouble now.

INSKEEP: WDAF reports he returned the vinyl to the Kansas City Public Library in good condition, including an album by this group, the Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet. Mr. Izzard was lucky to be six decades late because in 2019, the library got rid of late fees. It's MORNING EDITION.