Metallica fan in Brazil gives birth during the band's show

Childbirth is always exciting, but what happened to a Brazilian couple this past weekend was wild. The mom was 39 weeks pregnant, at a Metallica concert with her husband. As they played "Enter Sandman," she went into labor. Dad went into "Nothing Else Matters" mode, found paramedics and his wife's doctor, and they were able to "Welcome Home" a baby boy. I'm sure "The Memory Remains" as the couple "Turn The Page" on their baby's birth, but they probably won't get any rest "Until It Sleeps."

