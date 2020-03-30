Coronavirus world map: We've now passed the 500 million mark for infections

Updated August 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM ET

This page is updated on Mondays.

In late January 2020 only a few dozen COVID-19 infections had been identified outside of China. A year later, the world tallied its first 100 million cases. It took the globe just 7 more months to pass the 200 million mark— then another 5 months to hit 300 million, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Now the virus has spread to every corner of the globe and has been blamed for more than 6 million deaths.

The United States, India and Brazil in that order have had the most COVID cases and the three nations collectively account for almost half of all recorded infections so far in the pandemic.

Explore the chart below to find a country-by-country breakdown of new and total cases since January 2020.

Explore how the number of coronavirus cases have shifted in different parts of the world over time. The first chart compares each continent to each other, while the next charts highlight the number of cases in select countries by region.

This story was originally published on March 30, 2020.

