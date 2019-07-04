© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A July 4 NPR Tradition: A Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Published July 4, 2019 at 3:18 AM MDT
A painting by John Trumbull titled <em>Declaration of Independence</em> hangs on the wall inside the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2017.
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
A painting by John Trumbull titled <em>Declaration of Independence</em> hangs on the wall inside the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2017.

Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.

In 1988, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.

Church bells rang out over Philadelphia 243 years ago today as the Continental Congress adopted this draft of the Declaration of Independence.

Below is the original text of the Declaration of Independence, alongside photos of the NPR staff members who performed the reading.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
1 of 32  — Steve Inskeep
Mike Morgan / NPR
Rachel Martin
2 of 32  — Rachel Martin
Mike Morgan / NPR
David Greene, NPR
3 of 32  — David Greene, NPR
/ Mike Morgan
Noel King
4 of 32  — Noel King
Mike Morgan / NPR
Don Gonyea
5 of 32  — Don Gonyea
Doby Photography / NPR
Lauren Frayer
6 of 32  — Lauren Frayer
Sergey Gershkovich / NPR
Joe Palca
7 of 32  — Joe Palca
Mike Morgan / NPR
Audie Cornish
8 of 32  — Audie Cornish
Allison Shelley / NPR
Shankar Vedantam
9 of 32  — Shankar Vedantam
Douglas Sonders / NPR
Lulu Garcia-Navarro 2017 square
10 of 32  — Lulu Garcia-Navarro 2017 square
Stephen Voss / NPR
Sylvia Poggioli
11 of 32  — Sylvia Poggioli
Wanyu Zhang / NPR
Langfitt
12 of 32  — Langfitt
/ Steve Barrett
Cheryl Corley
13 of 32  — Cheryl Corley
Allison Shelley / NPR
Nina Totenberg
14 of 32  — Nina Totenberg
Allison Shelley / NPR
Headshot of Scott Detrow, 2018
15 of 32  — Headshot of Scott Detrow, 2018
Stephen Voss / NPR
Michel Martin
16 of 32  — Michel Martin
Stephen Voss / NPR
Ayesha Rascoe at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018. (photo by Allison Shelley)
17 of 32  — Ayesha Rascoe at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018. (photo by Allison Shelley)
Allison Shelley / NPR
Ofeibea Quist-Arcton speaks with an associate in the NPR office, 2006.
18 of 32  — Ofeibea Quist-Arcton speaks with an associate in the NPR office, 2006.
/ Jacques Coughlin
Mary Louise Kelly
19 of 32  — Mary Louise Kelly
Stephen Voss / NPR
Ailsa Chang
20 of 32  — Ailsa Chang
/ Mike Morgan/NPR
Sam Sanders
21 of 32  — Sam Sanders
Corey Seeholzer / NPR
Renee Montagne
22 of 32  — Renee Montagne
Allison Shelley / NPR
Anthony Kuhn
23 of 32  — Anthony Kuhn
/ Wang Zemin
Gene Demby 2013
24 of 32  — Gene Demby 2013
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
Ari Shapiro
25 of 32  — Ari Shapiro
Stephen Voss / NPR
Eyder Peralta
26 of 32  — Eyder Peralta
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
Susan Stamberg
27 of 32  — Susan Stamberg
Allison Shelley / NPR
Scott Horsley
28 of 32  — Scott Horsley
Doby Photography / NPR
Cokie Roberts
29 of 32  — Cokie Roberts
Steve Fenn / ABC Inc.
David Greene
30 of 32  — David Greene
Mike Morgan / NPR
Rachel Martin
31 of 32  — Rachel Martin
Mike Morgan / NPR
Steve Inskeep
32 of 32  — Steve Inskeep
Mike Morgan / NPR

Corrected: June 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MDT
An earlier web version of this story incorrectly said Morning Edition began the annual reading in 1989. In fact, the tradition began in 1988.

Tags

NPR News