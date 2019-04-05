© 2022 MTPR
Alt.Latino's Primavera Extravaganza

By Felix Contreras
Published April 5, 2019 at 1:21 PM MDT
Making Movies (top left), Jenny and the Mexicats (right) and Miguel with Mireya Ramos (bottom left) are featured on this week's show.
Courtesy of the artists
Spring is a time for renewal, rebirth and new music. (It's a fact — look it up.)

A couple of things stood out to me in this batch of new music: the inclusion of both Joni Mitchell and Amy Winehouse as sources of inspiration.

Also this week: collaborations! There is a stunning match-up of a female mariachi voice with an R&B pop crooner; and a Latin music icon reaches out to a group of young musicians to continue, and modernize, his groundbreaking, socially conscious musical message.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.