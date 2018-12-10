© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alt.Latino's Best Music of 2018

By Felix Contreras,
Stefanie FernándezCatalina Maria JohnsonMarisa Arbona-Ruiz
Published December 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM MST
Vocalist Rosalia earned the Alt.Latino critics' top spot in 2018.
Courtesy of the Artist
Vocalist Rosalia earned the Alt.Latino critics' top spot in 2018.

I say this to anyone who will listen: Latin music these days is exploding with so much creativity and inspiration that it is simply overwhelming. Once you get past the billions of views on YouTube of the reggaeton- inspired pop music, you'll find myriad artists who consider their cultural backgrounds a blank canvas on which they express their sense of self and identity.

I did say "overwhelming," so per usual, I called in some help to pick and choose music that best exemplifies 2018: Alt.Latino regulars Stefanie Fernández, Catalina Maria Johnson and Marisa Arbona-Ruiz.

And as always, there's this caveat: There was plenty of great music we did not get a chance to talk about during our hour-long discussion. If you think we missed something essential, let us know via Facebook or Twitter; we may feature your recommendation on a future show.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Stefanie Fernández
Catalina Maria Johnson
Marisa Arbona-Ruiz