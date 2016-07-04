Revisiting Hip-Hop Version Of The 'Morning Edition' Theme Song

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And on this Fourth of July, we've been listening to versions of the MORNING EDITION theme submitted by our listeners. This one came to us from the hip-hop group Jazzy Triggs. They dropped some rhymes on top; a great reason to play it again.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MORNING EDITION THEME")

JAZZY TRIGGS: (Rapping) Good morning, it's morning. We've got the MORNING EDITION. And like a hot cup of coffee, I'm just a man on a mission giving you the latest scoop and all that good information. What's going on in the world, and what's the news in your nation? Soraya Sarhaddi's body of knowledge is banging. The latest world news is the stuff she be slinging, coffee and juice with Renee Montagne. MORNING EDITION on the weekend, add a little champagne.

MONTAGNE: Champagne, nice rhyme. But coffee for me, please.

