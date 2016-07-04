Farage Announces Resignation Of Head Of U.K. Independence Party

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

On a day when the U.S. celebrates its exit from the British Empire, let's get the latest on the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. Lauren Frayer reports from London.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) EU now, EU now.

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Thousands of Britons who want to stay in the EU march through London over the weekend waving posters with witty slogans like don't EU go breaking my heart and hopelessly devoted to EU. It's been 10 days since that Brexit vote. Today's newspaper headlines are all about plots for power, hysteria, uncertainty.

One of the loudest voices for Brexit, Nigel Farage, has resigned as leader of the U.K. Independence Party or UKIP, saying he's done his bit and now wants his life back. Prime Minister David Cameron is also stepping down. And the front-runner to succeed him home Secretary Theresa May tells ITV there will be tough negotiations with Europe.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THERESA MAY: There are factors that you can't always predict.

FRAYER: Lots of people voted out of the EU to limit immigration. But May predicts a surge of immigrants, rushing to be grandfathered in under current laws before Brexit takes effect.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAY: We may very well see in the run-up to that people wanting to come here to the U.K. before that exit happens.

FRAYER: Meanwhile, a U.K. footwear chain Pavers Shoes put out a memo to employees not to talk about any of this. They can't get any work done. Their staff, like this whole country, is divided. For NPR News, I'm Lauren Frayer in London. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.