Restaurant Insists Customers Eat Alone

And today's last word in business is table for one, please. Some people feel awkward about eating out alone, but a new restaurant in Amsterdam insists upon it. The stylish eatery has only small tables with single chairs and requires that customers come solo.

The restaurant is part-culinary endeavor, part-social experiment, as its creator says, she wanted to give people food for thought.

