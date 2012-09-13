A Hair-Raising World Record

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A man in Japan wanted to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records. Kazuhiro Watanabe considered trying to drink the most hot sauce, but settled on a spicier record. His hairdo - a mohawk - stands more than three feet, 8.6 inches tall. It takes one bottle of gel, two hours and three cans of hairspray to get it upright. On a bad hair day, Watanabe's record-breaking hair falls all the way down to his knees. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.