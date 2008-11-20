Listeners Share Memories Of The Great Depression

There has been a lot of talk about the current economic crisis being "the country's worst since the Great Depression." Listeners who remember the Depression of the 1930s share memories of how their families pulled through hard times.

Independent radio producer Neenah Ellis has been collecting Depression-era stories for an upcoming All Things Considered feature; she shares some of those recollections.

